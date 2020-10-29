Janice Mangion, who is perhaps best known for her successful song Kewkba which she presented at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2017, has launched her latest single, Sajjetta fil-Bnazzi. She penned the lyrics while Mark Scicluna composed the music and Cyprian Cassar produced the song.

The message of Sajjetta fil-Bnazzi is one which everyone may relate to during the pandemic.

“I wrote this song during these extremely difficult times, realising that certain things in life come about unexpectedly, without notice or warning. Hence the title, Sajjetta fil- Bnazzi, which I hope will serve as a means for us to appreciate life and the people around us, because in a split second, they might be taken away. What this pandemic has shown us is that we are all human and not any different from each other, especially in the eyes of God,” Mangion says.

The music video accompanying the song was produced by Far Out Visuals.

Despite the pandemic, Mangion has kept active during these past couple of months. She was one of the performers of the song Anġli Moħbija which aimed to raise awareness of the pandemic and took part in a national virtual concert featuring some of Malta’s finest artists. Meanwhile, all the material she has published so far has been released on a digital compilation.

Since her participation in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest in 2017, Mangion has launched at least one original song in Maltese every year.

Among these, Għadu Mhux ilWaqt was a finalist in the 43rd edition of the festival L-Għanja tal-Poplu. For her performance of the song, she was awarded the Best Interpretation title, apart from reaching the top of the iTunes Charts in Malta.

You can watch the music video of Sajjetta fil-bnazzi on https://youtu.be/Na_uFnDK3Eo.