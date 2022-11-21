Former Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen starts for the Netherlands in their opening World Cup game against Senegal on Monday, as the African champions look to put the loss of the injured Sadio Mane behind them.

Janssen, now playing for Royal Antwerp in Belgium, had not represented his country for almost five years before returning to the fold for the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League campaign in June.

With Memphis Depay injured, he comes into an attack also featuring Steven Bergwijn of Ajax and PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo as three-time runners-up the Netherlands return to the World Cup stage after failing to qualify in 2018.

Click here for full story.