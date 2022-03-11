A deficit of €210.2 million was recorded in January, compared to a deficit of €89.9 million in the same month a year earlier, the National Statistics Office said.

It said that imports amounted to €516.8 million, while exports totalled €306.6 million.

This represented an increase of €150 million and €29.7 million, respectively, over the same month the previous year.

Goods were imported mainly from the European Union (55.5%) and Asia (21%).

Similarly, exports were mostly directed to the European Union (25%) and Asia (23.5%).

The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from Italy (€81.7 million) and France (€56.6 million), respectively.

With regard to exports, the main increase was directed to the United States of America (€6.8 million), whereas France reported the highest decrease (€18.7 million).