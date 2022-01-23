The main article of the January edition (no 1,034) of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex commemorates the scholar Ninu Cremona (1880-1972) who, together with fellow Gozitans G.P.F. de Soldanis and Ġużè Aquilina, was pivotal in the development of our national language.

Gozitan scholar Ninu Cremona (1880-1972) graces the publication’s front cover.

Another topic that features in this edition concerns the 1551 razzia, when Gozo, left undefended, was invaded by Ottoman forces and almost its entire population carried off into slavery. This momentous event, which has never been properly acknowledged at a national level, is the subject of a new and well-researched book.

There are also articles about the only Gozitan World War II casualty on the Japanese front, about the Gozo Press, which is still running and this year marks its 65 anniversary, about the new national mountain bike champion, and about the Il-Ħaġar Gems series of cultural publications.

On other pages, the publication resumes its literary journey across towns and villages of the island, as well as keeps readers up-to-date with diocesan news.