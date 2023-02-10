Football clubs worldwide spent a January transfer record $1.57 billion last month, a FIFA report said Thursday, as the number of international transfers for the winter window reached an all-time high.

Fuelled by heavy spending from English Premier League clubs, the total outlay represented a near 50 percent increase from the same period last year — and eclipsed the January 2018 record by some $230 million.

English clubs accounted for 57.3 percent of the overall spend after splashing out a combined $898.6 million, with Chelsea alone forking out £320 million ($390 million) on eight new players.

