January was colder than average, with the temperature dropping at one time to a low of 4.2 degrees celsius, the lowest since January 2019, the Met Office at Malta Airport said on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature for the month was 18.1C, two days into the month. That was well below the record high of 25.8C reached in January 2021.

The average wind speed last month was 9.6 knots, slightly more than the norm of 8.9knots.

The month had 197.2 hours of sunshine, 28 hours more than normal, with rainfall reaching 78.2mm, slightly down on the monthly norm of 79.2mm. The wettest January on record was a decade ago when 248.2mm of rain fell on the Maltese islands.