Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu says his team have nothing to fear and are aiming for at least the quarter-finals after being drawn in a tough World Cup group containing former champions Spain and Germany.

Friday’s draw for the World Cup in Qatar later this year threw Japan into Group E along with heavyweights Spain and Germany, plus the winner of a play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

With the top two from each group reaching the knockout rounds, Japan could hardly have a harder task and some are already calling theirs the “Group of Death”.

