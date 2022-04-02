Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu says his team have nothing to fear and are aiming for at least the quarter-finals after being drawn in a tough World Cup group containing former champions Spain and Germany.
Friday’s draw for the World Cup in Qatar later this year threw Japan into Group E along with heavyweights Spain and Germany, plus the winner of a play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand.
With the top two from each group reaching the knockout rounds, Japan could hardly have a harder task and some are already calling theirs the “Group of Death”.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us