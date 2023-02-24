Former striker Yuki Nagasato accused Japan’s football association of neglecting the women’s game ahead of this year’s World Cup after it failed to find a broadcaster for the SheBelieves Cup.

None of Japan’s games at the recent tournament in the United States were available for fans back home to watch live, five months before the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Asahi Shimbun daily reported that the Japan Football Association had been unable to find a broadcaster for the matches against the United States, Brazil and Canada.

