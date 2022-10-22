Former Japan international Masato Kudo, a J-League champion who also had stints in Major League Soccer and Australia, has died aged 32 after a short illness.
The striker, who was now with Tegevajaro Miyazaki in Japan’s third tier, died on Friday having been in intensive care following brain surgery.
Kudo won the J-League with Kashiwa Reysol in 2011 and earned four caps for his country, scoring twice.
