After Japan had efficiently despatched debutants Chile on Sunday, they at once started to worry about what would happen in seven days, while the losers began dreaming about future Rugby World Cups.

Chile struck at the start of each half to force Japan to fight back before winning 42-12.

Next week, the Brave Blossoms face England in Nice after Steve Borthwick’s side ambushed Argentina 27-10 late on Saturday.

“It’s been a good win for us but we know that it’s a different prospect for us,” said Japan coach Jamie Joseph.

