A powerful 7.4 earthquake hit central Japan on Monday, prompting Japanese officials to issue a tsunami warning and urge people in the area to move to higher ground.

"All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground," national broadcaster NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 pm (0710 GMT).

Both US and Japan-based observatories warned of the risk of massive waves.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Japan," the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, while the Japan Meteorological Agency warned the waves could be up to five metres high.

Video clips of the quake shared on social media showed monitors swaying as people ducked for cover underneath tables at a local airport.