Japan’s football association said Thursday that winger Junya Ito has left the Asian Cup in Qatar following media reports that two women had accused him of sexual assault, a claim he denies.

The JFA said Ito was leaving “out of consideration for his mental and physical wellbeing”, adding that there were differing accounts of the alleged incident in Osaka last year.

“Junya Ito is leaving the Japan team competing at the Asian Cup in Qatar,” it said, adding it was treating the case with “caution”.

Japanese police have launched an investigation into the 30-year-old, who plays for French club Reims.

Ito has played 54 games for Japan, scoring 13 goals.

