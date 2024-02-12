Japan international Takefusa Kubo signed a new contract with Real Sociedad on Monday that runs until 2029, ahead of his club’s Champions League tie this week with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old winger is a key part of La Real’s attack with six league goals this season and will have a central role to play against PSG in the likely absence of top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal.

Real Sociedad travel to the Parc des Princes to take on the French champions Wednesday in the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

