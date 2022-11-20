Eight of Japan’s World Cup squad play in the Bundesliga but forward Ritsu Doan said Saturday that friendships are on hold when they meet Germany in their opening game in Qatar.

Japan start their Group E campaign against the Germans on Wednesday and both teams are likely to come up against some familiar faces from their club sides.

Doan could square off against Freiburg team-mates Matthias Ginter and Christian Gunter, while Japan’s Eintracht Frankfurt forward Daichi Kamada could be reunited with Mario Gotze and Kevin Trapp.

