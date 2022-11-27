Japan sashayed through Germany’s defence to win their opening World Cup game but captain Maya Yoshida said the Blue Samurai cannot afford to “dance badly” against Costa Rica on Sunday.

Japan stunned the Germans 2-1 and now have the chance to take a big step towards the knock-out round when they face a wounded Costa Rica in Group E.

The Central Americans opened their campaign on the wrong end of a 7-0 hiding by Spain but Yoshida insists Japan will not take their opponents lightly.

