Japan full-back Yuta Nakayama will miss the World Cup after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury while playing for English side Huddersfield Town, the club said.

Nakayama was named in Japan’s 26-man squad for Qatar on Tuesday and was expected to start in their Group E games against Germany, Costa Rica and Spain.

Huddersfield said the 25-year-old will require surgery that will rule him out for the rest of the Championship season after being stretchered off in the Terriers’ 2-0 home defeat to Sunderland on Wednesday.

