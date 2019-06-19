Updated 2.40pm with Iranian reaction

A Japanese tanker attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week was damaged by a limpet mine resembling Iranian mines, the US military in the Middle East said on Wednesday.

"The limpet mine that was used in the attack is distinguishable and it is also strikingly bearing a resemblance to Iranian mines that have already been publicly displayed in Iranian military parades," Commander Sean Kido of US Naval Forces Central Command said.

Kido told reporters in the UAE emirate of Fujairah that the US military has recovered "biometric information" of the assailants on the Japanese ship Kokuka Courageous including "hand and finger prints."

This information "can be used to build a criminal case," Kido told reporters.

Two oil tankers were partially damaged in an attack close to the Iranian coast on June 13, just outside the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Right now, there is an ongoing joint and combined investigation with our regional partners into the attacks on motor vessel Kokuka Courageous as well as motor vessel Front Altair," Kido said.

Kido said that based on NAVCENT assessement, Japanese tanker Kokuka Courageous was damaged by a limpet mine that was attached to the skin of the vessel.

"The limpet mine was placed above the water, and it does not appear that the intention was to sink the vessel," he said.

He reiterated US claims that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol vessel approached the Japanese ship and removed an unexploded limpet mine from the hull.

The two vessels have already been towed safely to the UAE coast.

Iran has categorically denied any hand in the attack, the second on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in a month.

On May 12, four tankers, two of them Saudi, were damaged in a "sabotage attack" off the coast of Fujairah.

Kido said a US military team quickly arrived on the Japanese ship on June 13 and was able to examine the site where the limpet mine was attached to the ship as well as the site where the damage occurred.

"The damage at the blast hull is consistent with a limpet mine. It is not consistent with an external flying object striking the ship," Kido said.

In addition, the team was able to recover fragmentation caused by the detonation of the limpet mine, which was composed of aluminium as well as composite material.

Iran 'categorically rejects' US tanker attack allegations

Iran's defence minister "categorically rejected" the accusations, describing evidence presented by Washington as "unsubstantiated", official news agency IRNA reported.

"Accusations levelled against Iran’s armed forces and the published film with regards to the incident (that) happened to the vessels ... are unsubstantiated and we categorically reject these accusations," IRNA quoted Defence Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami as saying.

"The armed forces and the port organisation were among the first to approach the tankers after the incident for relief operations and they rescued 23 people in the first tanker," he added.

Hatami did not explicitly specify which of the two ships he was referring to, but Iran's English-language Press TV at the time broadcast footage of 23 sailors rescued from the Front Altair, a tanker owned by a Norwegian listed company.

Hatami added that the Iranian forces then headed to the second tanker, but the crew said another vessel had already rescued them.

"This means Americans had arrived sooner to the scene where they claim the video was recorded", Hatami said, with apparent reference to the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous.

According to a US navy spokesman, the 21 sailors from the Kokuka Courageous abandoned ship after "discovering a probable unexploded limpet mine on their hull following an initial explosion", before they were picked up by a Dutch tugboat.

The sailors were transferred to the USS Bainbridge and US Central Command later released a video it said showed an Iranian patrol boat removing the mine from the hull of the Kokuka Courageous, but it has not provided an explanation as to why the patrol boat allegedly did so while the US military was observing.

Iran's Foreign Ministry had already dismissed the US allegations that it was behind the attacks as "baseless" and slammed Saudi Arabia and Britain - where Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has alleged Iran was "almost certainly" responsible for the attacks - for following the US line.

Iranian officials have hinted that Washington could be behind the "suspicious" attacks that coincided with a visit by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Tehran, which he undertook in a bid to defuse Iran-US and Middle East tensions.

"Our close ties with Asia, Japan and China have brought some to attack the two tankers on the same day as Japan's Prime Minister is our guest in Tehran," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have grown since the US last year unilaterally quit the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

The US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East and blacklisted Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.

But Tehran's top security official believes there is no reason to worry about a conflict breaking out.

"There will be no war (between Iran and the US) since there is no reason for a war," said rear admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, quoted by IRNA on Wednesday.