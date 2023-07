Hinata Miyazawa scored twice and set up another as Japan stunned Spain 4-0 at the Women’s World Cup on Monday to set up a clash with Norway in the knockout stage.

The Japanese delivered a lesson in clinical counter-attacking and led 3-0 at half-time to issue a World Cup warning against one of the title contenders.

The 2011 champions Japan topped the group to play another former winner in Norway while Spain will face Switzerland in the last 16.

More details on SportsDesk.