Japan’s government is expected to widen a virus state of emergency Friday, just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, as campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures urging the Games be scrapped.

With Tokyo and other areas already under emergency orders until the end of May, three more regions – including northern Hokkaido, which will host the Olympic marathon – are set to join them.

The widening emergency, aimed at combatting a fourth wave which is putting Japan’s medical system under strain, comes with public opinion firmly opposed to holding the Games this summer, fearing further infections.

