A Japanese film based on a comedy TV series is to be shot in Malta starting in June, tourism authorities said on Saturday.

Confidence Man: HERO Edition will be the third film in the Confidence Man franchise which is based on the Confidence Man JP comedy-heist TV series that aired in Japan.

The films follow a scammer who fleeces yakuza bosses and evil businessmen and then tries to get away with it. It is slated for release in Asia, though Visit Malta said there are also plans to make it available on western streaming platforms.

Malta will serve as the backdrop of the film and will feature as itself, Visit Malta said, showcasing the country to audiences in Japan, China and South Korea.

“Having this movie shot in Malta is definitely a big plus for the Asian Market,” Mr Shingo Endo, VisitMalta’s Japan and South Korea representative said. The intention is to offer tourists from that part of the world the opportunity to tour various sites used to film the production.

Photo: VisitMalta

The film production received the support of the Malta Film Commission and of VisitMalta, which organised a pre-production visit to the Maltese Islands when the film was still in its early stages.

“This is a side of our marketing endeavours which is rarely seen, but which is of extreme importance. While we obviously recognise the importance of mainstream advertising, showing our support to movie productions such as this one, can translate to the islands being exposed to millions of people, in movies which will remain available forever,” said VisitMalta deputy CEO and chief marketing officer Carlo Micallef.

“Productions such as this movie become a sort of a fixed advertorial of Malta, Gozo and Comino, featuring spots which are not always defined as tourism hotspots, but which are yearning to be explored by tourists,” he added.