The Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled for a second year over “ongoing complexities” with Covid-19, Formula 1 said Wednesday.

The race was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation.

Japan is currently battling record coronavirus infections, with Tokyo, which successfully held the recent Olympics behind closed doors, and other regions under a state of emergency.

