Yuki Tsunoda said Monday he was confident his attacking driving style would give Japanese fans plenty to cheer when he makes his Formula One debut for AlphaTauri next season.

The 20-year-old will become the first Japanese driver to compete in Formula One since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014 after the team last week announced he would replace Russia’s Daniil Kvyat.

Tsunoda was named FIA rookie of the year on Saturday after finishing third in his debut season with British team Carlin in the Formula 2 championship, and the Japanese driver wants to make a similar impact when he steps up in class next year.

“My strong point is my attacking style, and I’m confident that people who see me driving will be impressed by it,” the 20-year-old, who won three Formula 2 races in 2020 with seven podium finishes and four pole positions, told reporters during an online press conference.

“I’m a rookie, so for the first half of the season I want to double down on my attacking style and take it as far as I can, even if I make mistakes,” he added.

