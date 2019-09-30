The current market focus is on the US and Europe. Specifically, the US money market debacle, geo-political ruptures and the weakening economic data coming out of the Eurozone. As a consequence, happenings in Japan are not being given enough attention.

Worryingly for Japan, inflation expectations have trended lower to zero ever since it first jumped in 2013 following aggressive expansionary policies back then. As a consequence, the likelihood is that the Bank of Japan will carry out the same monetary action as the European Central Bank by providing further easing.

What is the repercussion?

This may mean further tension in the global currency space, with currencies battling out to reach the bottom. Despite the fact that this will stimulate their respective economies, as exports will be cheaper, this may create tension in the political sphere between the largest economies. It is well known that US President Donald J Trump is a key advocate that he would not permit other countries to obtain a competitive advantage simply by weakening their currency.

As recent as last week, both the US and Japan have agreed an initial trade deal that will eliminate or lower tariffs on certain products traded between the two countries. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, would not want to jeopardise this agreement, as it is the first steps by Japan to have a fully-fledged trade agreement with the US.

Japan fiscal and monetary move

Japan is set to increase its sales tax from 8% to 10% on 1st October. Interestingly, this move does not link well with what is happening around the globe, as most policymakers are increasingly looking to fiscally stimulate their economies.

Nevertheless, the Bank of Japan has made it clear that there will be monetary easing. As yields continue to bottom at ever lower levels, this will trigger unwanted strength in the US dollar. Meaning as well, that US imports will be cheaper resulting in deflationary pressures on US inflation. Both softening in US domestic demand and the imported lower prices will contribute to a drop in inflation which will further trigger calls for the Fed to keep lowering rates.

This may result in Trump further upping his antics towards global currency policies which may open the road for further tariffs, especially towards the European region.

Indeed, news by the Bank of Japan indicating that monetary expansion should ensue resulted in the 5 year Japanese government bonds reaching all-time lows. Japan is playing catch-up to the ECB as the easing cycle continues. The focus has been on Germany, however, Japan is experiencing a slowdown with consumer confidence falling to levels since 2011.

The earlier mentioned sales tax introduced by Japan does calls for a contractionary policy in a time that Japan required expansionary ones. This means that the timing of such policy is questionable.

This article was issued by Jesmar Halliday, Discretionary Portfolio Manager at Calamatta Cuschieri.