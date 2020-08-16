Japan’s Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, said Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and has withdrawn from an ATP event in New York with this year’s US Open only two weeks away.

World number 31 Nishikori said he took the test and received the positive result on Sunday in Florida and will isolate himself despite few symptoms. He and his team plan more tests and a status update on Friday.

“I have some unfortunate news,” Nishikori said in a statement posted on social media. “This morning, while still in Florida, I got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website brought to you by Times of Malta.