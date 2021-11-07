The Jarhead Young Sailors Foundation (JYSF) and the Center for Sport Excellence (CSE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will provide an accredited education and training structure for the program offered by the JYSF.

The basis of the MoU revolves around the concept of ‘learning by doing’ which will allow participants to practice sport, learn and develop life skills through the sport of sailing.

JYSF Administrator, Wilfrid Buttigieg stated: “This project is based upon the belief that the sailing experience provides for the development of life skills such as teamwork, discipline, communication, a sense of adventure, maritime-related skills, and more.

“Hence the main aim is that participants are allowed to obtain the necessary life skills and attitudes to become active citizens with the ability to succeed at work and in society.”

