The playing career of legendary Maltese international Jarrod Sammut has been extended for at least another season in the rugby league-mad, icy cold north of England.

In a major coup for third-tier club Workington Town, Sammut has left Cumbrian rivals Barrow Raiders to return to Derwent Park to spearhead the team’s League 1 campaign.

A former star player for the Penrith Panthers in Australia’s National Rugby League, Sammut was at Workington in 2015 when he was on loan and then the following year under contract, winning the hearts of locals.

In fact, in that second season at what is now officially Fibrus Community Stadium, Sammut carved up opposition defences – so much so, the Sydney-born maestro, according to club records, finished with 33 tries from 37 appearances.

