Glass jars and plastic containers of mango pickle in oil, produced by Ahmed Foods should not be consumed by people allergic to mustard, the authorities warned on Monday.

The products, which come in 330gr jars and 1kg containers expire on April 20 of 2022 and February 28 of 2022, respectively.

They carry lot numbers 036022-281FA and 034066-161A.

The Superintendence of Public Health said in a statement, that according to information it received through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, the products contain mustard but the ingredient is not declared on the label.

More information on 2133 7333 or mhi@gov.mt