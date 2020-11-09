Jason Azzopardi has asked the Standards Commissioner to look into his 2017 stay at an overseas hotel funded by the Fenech family.

The Opposition MP told Times of Malta he has requested commissioner George Hyzler to launch an investigation into a five-day stay at the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv.

The stay was paid for by the Tumas Group, which at the time was run by Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Azzopardi, who represents the Caruana Galizia family in court, emailed Hyzler over the weekend following a report about the trip in the newspaper Illum.

The PN MP has admitted that he received a free hotel stay from the Fenech family and described the report as an attempt to silence him in his pursuit for justice for the Caruana Galizia family.

RELATED STORIES Yorgen Fenech protests over Jason Azzopardi's radio comments

On Monday, Azzopardi said he had told Hyzler that although he was not meant to investigate matters that happened before his time in office, he was waiving that exemption.

Earlier, Azzopardi said in a Facebook post that he had contacted Ray Fenech, the uncle of Yorgen Fenech, ahead of the trip to Tel Aviv for a wedding, as he could not find accommodation in the city.

It was only when he checked out of the hotel that he found that Fenech had already paid for the stay, Azzopardi said.

He added that on his return to Malta, he had returned the favour with a gift for Fenech.

Azzopardi said he had been relentless in his efforts to get to the bottom of the Caruana Galizia case and all links to those in positions of influence.

Connections between Fenech and high profile figures in Malta have been cast into the national spotlight in recent years.

Times of Malta has reported on several links between Fenech and politicians, regulators, and even senior police officials.