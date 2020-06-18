Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi was on Thursday fined €50 for not turning up in court for a libel case filed against him by Education Minister Owen Bonnici.

Bonnici had filed the case against Azzopardi after the latter called him a criminal on his Facebook page.

The court had, in February, ordered Azzopardi to appear in the next sitting but he was absent when he was called for the hearing on Thursday.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello fined Azzopardi €50 and postponed the sitting to October 8.