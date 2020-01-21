Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi has been found guilty of a breach of privilege.

The breach was through the upload of a Facebook post in which Dr Azzopardi called Labour deputy leader for party affairs Chris Cardona “liar and corrupt”, Speaker Anglu Farrugia ruled on Tuesday.

Dr Cardona filed a complaint and requested a ruling on Monday.

Dr Azzopardi made his remarks on January 5. He uploaded footage of a political activity held that morning in Tarxien and made the remarks about Dr Cardona.

In his ruling, the Speaker said that considering that Dr Azzopardi's conduct amounted to a breach of privilege. Dr Azzopardi had not only refused to retract the comment but challenged Dr Cardona to sue him in court.

Dr Farrugia called on MPs to respect one another, saying their conduct reflected their respect towards the House of Representatives.