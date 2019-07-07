The DB Group has again accused Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi of lying in claims he made concerning proposed excavation works as part of their proposed City Centre project at St George's Bay.

“Referring to our City Centre proposal for the former ITS site in St Julian’s, the Hon Jason Azzopardi (PN) continues to tell absolute lies in order to hide his previous ones,” the DB Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Monday, the DB Group denied Dr Azzopardi’s claim that construction waste from the excavation of the site would be used for land reclamation, with the company insisting that the project’s design had been changed to protect a number of cultural and historic sites.

In his latest post on the matter, uploaded on Tuesday, Dr Azzopardi said that the group had “tremendously increased” the volume to be excavated.

“This can only mean that DB wants to increase the building envelope and mass of the Pembroke project,” Dr Azzopardi wrote in a public post on social media.

“Do you know of anyone who risks wasting millions of euro in excavating more land than he could be permitted to build by the Planning Authority?” He asked.

A render of the proposed City Centre development.

Responding to the post, the DB Group today insisted that his claims were “lies”.

“If Jason Azzopardi thinks that lowering development underground is the equivalent to building above it, his grasp of reality is even more tenuous than previously thought,” the statement reads.

It also dismissed claims that the excavation could pose a threat to historic buildings which it said would be preserved intact.

“As we have said all along, we have nothing to hide and nothing to fear. We therefore extend a cordial invitation to the Hon Jason Azzopardi to meet. We will gladly assist him to finally discover the truth.”