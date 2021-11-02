Nationalist Party MP Jason Azzopardi has been ordered to take back claims that Labour backbencher Rosianne Cutajar swore at him during a parliament sitting three years ago.

Delivering a ruling on Tuesday morning, Speaker Anglu Farrugia found that there was a prima facie breach of privilege by Azzopardi when he uploaded a Facebook post claiming Cutajar had used vulgar language directed at him.

The breach of privilege complaint was filed by Cuitajar and targeted a Facebook post that Azzopardi published on Saturday.

Azzopardi shared an image of Cutajar with the swear words she is alleged to have uttered off microphone, after he criticised 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech by name back in November 2018.

He claimed that Cutajar was swearing at him during a heated debate on the 17 Black scandal, shortly after it emerged Fenech was the owner of the secret company designed to transfer money to offshore companies owned by former minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The following year Fenech was charged with conspiracy to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Cutajar had given an impassioned speech during the sitting, pushing back at Opposition allegations about government corruption.

Speaker's ruling based on transcripts

Speaker Farrugia ruled that there was nothing in the transcripts of that heated sitting that backed up Azzopardi’s claims.

At no point had there been any complaints raised about vulgar language or interruptions.

Furthermore, Azzopardi claimed that the Speaker had heard Cutajar, something Farrugia denied.

Speaker Farrugia said Azzopardi was currently abroad on parliamentary work. He would be formally informed about the ruling when he returned and requested to retract his statement.

Failing this, the matter will be raised before a parliamentary committee that deals with MPs' conduct in the house.