Jason Kenny said he might think twice about retiring from the cycling track after winning his seventh Olympic gold on Sunday to become Britain’s most successful Olympian of all time.

The 33-year-old produced a dazzling performance in the men’s keirin final to win his ninth medal overall and overtake Chris Hoy, who won six golds.

Elsewhere on the final day of action at the Izu Velodrome, Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell won the women’s sprint and America’s Jennifer Valente took gold in the women’s omnium.

But Kenny stole the show and has now also surpassed retired cyclist Bradley Wiggins as the most-decorated British Olympian ever, with seven golds and two silvers across four Games.

The defending champion finished ahead of Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang and Dutch world champion Harrie Lavreysen – who won gold medals in the sprint and team sprint at the Tokyo Games — after pulling off a stunning ambush in the final.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta