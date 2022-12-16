Former One chairman Jason Micallef is understood to be taking on a new role as head of a new unit set up to oversee the Ta’ Qali National Park.

Sources told Times of Malta that Micallef is set to take up this new role following his exit from the Labour Party’s media wing.

It appears that the post Micallef is set to occupy has only recently been created, with a legal notice amending the Public Administration Act and including the post as head of unit at the Ta’ Qali National Park Unit published in The Malta Government Gazette last week.

Since 2019, Micallef has been coordinating government efforts to regenerate the park, which includes a substantial increase in size as well as ancillary entertainment facilities.

According to the amendment published in the Gazette, the functions of the role will be largely administrative in nature and will include “recommending” to the minister responsible a policy and rules for park use.

Responsibilities for the post of head of the unit include drawing up a strategy for park management, general maintenance and upkeep, instituting health and safety protocols at the park as well as creating publicly accessible emergency safety procedures for the site.

The unit will fall under the responsibility of the public works minister.

When contacted for comment, Micallef said that he could neither confirm nor deny that he would be taking up the post and that an official announcement about who would be occupying the post will be made by the ministry.

Last week, Micallef formally stepped away from overseeing the ONE media group, a post he had occupied for the past 12 years.

In September, Prime Minister Robert Abela had ordered an internal review of the Labour Party’s ONE media arm, amid concerns over the company’s finances.

Sources had then told Times of Malta that this had not gone down well with Micallef, who was believed to have been aggrieved at what some interpreted as “a lack of trust” in his leadership.