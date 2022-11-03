Cristian Javier led Houston pitchers in an unprecedented World Series combined no-hitter Wednesday as the Astros beat Philadelphia 5-0 to level Major League Baseball’s championship showcase.

Javier threw six innings without surrendering a hit and relief pitchers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly kept the door firmly closed as the Astros knotted the best-of-seven title series at two games apiece.

One day after the Phillies belted a World Series record-equalling five home runs in a 7-0 game three victory, Javier’s fastball flummoxed the host hitters.

Click here for full story.