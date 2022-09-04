Junior Achievement Young Enterprise (JAYE) Malta Foundais be updating its logo, brand and website domain (jamalta.org) with immediate effect as it becomes officially known as JA Malta.

The brand update, in line with the JA Worldwide brand, reflects the organisation’s evolution from a single youth development programme at the sixth form level in the 1980s, to a fully integrated education partner for young people aged between seven and 30. JA helps students to connect the knowledge learnt in school to life outside of the classroom, especially when managing money, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship.

“Junior Achievement has changed significantly over the years, and this update of our brand reflects that reality,” Matthew Caruana, CEO of JA Malta, said.

The brand’s update reflects the organisation’s evolution

“We work closely with our partners in education, business, the community and our international counterparts to ensure that we deliver proven, life-changing learning experiences to students. This includes various programmes and content offering hands-on, immersive and interactive learning experiences. The timing of the brand change just felt right to recognise what Junior Achievement has become.”

Since 1986, the familiar Junior Achievement logo consisted of a green triangle with three white or gold stairsteps within the triangle. The new logo, which resembles either planes flying in formation or a flock of geese, borrows elements from the five previous JA logos to maintain consistency and familiarity with the positive reputation of the organisation.

The new logo and branding, which utilises dark blue, turquoise, yellow and green colour elements, represents how one leader in the community, working in tandem with Junior Achievement, can impact many lives; by working together, “we can all rise”.

Junior Achievement envisions, “a world where young people have the skill set and mindset to build thriving communities”. JA’s experiential curriculum helps build critical skill sets, like collaboration, creativity, self-confidence and resilience.

JA invites schools and educational institutions, parents and guardians, the business industry and the public to be aware of the benefits of partnering up with JA Malta, as they play a vital role in promoting self-efficacy.

JA was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and was listed in the Top Ten Most Impactful NGOs.

The organisation aims to deliver true value to the community and inspire and prepare youth to succeed in a global economy.

For more information on JA Malta, partnering opportunities and the programmes that it runs, visit www.jamalta.org.