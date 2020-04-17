JAYE Malta is preparing to host this year’s national finals in May in an online capacity to counter the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

The finals are an opportunity for budding young entrepreneurs in Malta and Gozo to join the world’s business stage, following their participation in one of JAYE Malta’s high-quality business educational programmes.

Held each May, the JAYE Malta National Finals represent the culmination of the start-up and company programmes, with student teams presenting their work to an independent judging panel to win places at similar European competitions, as well as being presented with a series of awards recognising their achievements. Due to social distancing restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, JAYE Malta has taken steps to ensure that this year’s programmes continue and the finals can still be held virtually.

“Following the COVID-19 outbreak, JAYE Malta has taken a number of measures to ensure that this year’s programmes keep progressing. Since early March, JAYE has delivered all content online to safeguard the welfare and health of our students, with the full support and collaboration of our sponsors,” explained JAYE Malta CEO Fiona Captur.

“The finals will also take place online, and students will be given ‘rehearsal’ time to practice their presentations online in advance to help them adapt to their new circumstances. The awards will also be live-streamed on Sunday, May 3 at 6pm, on our Facebook page.”

The 12 company programme student teams and 19 start-up programme student teams will all present their work at the finals, following the close of both programmes on May 1-2. The highly experienced judging panel reviewing those from the company programme will include Gregory Inglott from HSBC, Michael Zarb from Deloitte, Pierre Mizzi, whose expertise lies in marketing, research and development, Nikhil Patil from GO, and Roderick Spiteri Schillig from Betsson Group.

Meanwhile, the start-up programme will also present to an esteemed panel of judges including Steve Mamo from PwC, Margherita Privitera from HSBC, William Wait from Malta Enterprise, Zak Borg from Anchovy, and David Curmi from Curmi and Partners.

“As a member of a European and Global JA Network, JAYE Malta is best-placed to offer local young people a springboard towards achieving their business goals both locally and internationally, and so help shape Malta’s economy on a global level,” added Captur.

“The national finals have always given our students the opportunity to take their first step in that direction, but now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more vital than ever to prepare Malta’s youth to sure up the country’s economic future. The current situation gives them another chance to learn to be flexible, to problem-solve, and to adapt their businesses to an ever-changing world.”

