The Utah Jazz claimed top spot in the playoffs, Stephen Curry captured the scoring title, and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers settled for a spot in the play-in round as Sunday’s final day of the regular season saw all 30 NBA teams in action.

LeBron James scored 25 points as Los Angeles easily beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 110-98 but the win wasn’t enough to get the Lakers directly into the playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets to earn the sixth seed ahead of the Lakers, who finished seventh for a place in the play-in tournament that begins Tuesday and ends Friday. Los Angeles next plays Wednesday night against Curry’s Golden State Warriors, who have won six in a row.

