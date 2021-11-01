Mike Conley scored 20 points in his return to the lineup and Donovan Mitchell tallied a team-high 28 points as the Utaz Jazz beat the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday.

Mitchell scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Jazz never trailed in front of a crowd of 17,300 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

“We really executed when we needed to,” said Mitchell. “They’re NBA champions. They’re not going to just go down 15 and call it a day.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who trailed at one stage by 17 points but rallied to cut the Jazz lead to just four points in the final quarter.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta