An abridged version of the Malta Jazz Festival, titled City Jazz Series, is kicking off today, featuring small intimate settings and showcasing mostly acoustic jazz.

Some of the headliners initially planned for the 2021 line-up dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the mini festival is still offering a colourful line-up.

The international musicians taking part are CM recording artist Yonathan Avishai, Cuban jazz bassist extraordinaire Felipe Cabrera, US pianist Danny Grissett, Italian vocalist Chiara Pancaldi and New York saxophonist Dmitry Baevsky.

Taking part from the local scene will be musician Joe Debono, who will present his new project Acquapazza, featuring a collaboration with Sicilian musicians, Jes Psaila with his Hinge Project and singer Nadine Axisa.

The festival will also feature free masterclasses and a photographic exhibition by Therese Debono.

Performances will start this evening with the Dmitry Baevsky Quartet at the Hotel Phoenicia at 8.30pm. Entrance to this event is free but one must book tickets.

All necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of patrons, cast and crew are being taken. Masks must be worn throughout the entire performance and social distancing must be respected at all times. Temperature will be taken at the entrance and sanitisation stations will be available.

For more information and tickets for the various performances, log on to www.festivals.mt/mjf.