Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 35 points, and Rudy Gobert had six points and 20 rebounds as the Utah Jazz held on to edge the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-108 on Sunday.
The Jazz failed to hold onto a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers had a chance to win, but Darius Garland’s jump shot missed with just three seconds remaining on the clock. Jarrett Allen tried to tip the ball in without success.
“That last possession, I knew it was going to go to (Garland),” Jazz guard Mike Conley said. “I just tried to stay up as high as I could and make sure it was contested. I told (Garland), it was like playing against myself.”
