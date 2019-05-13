Today, music festivals are more common than ever.

The Manoel Theatre, together with the Italian embassy and the Italian Cultural Institute, will later this week be joining forces to collaborate on a concert for the closing of the season – an event that aims to put audiences in a jazzy summer mood.

The evening will feature Doctor 3, the prolific three-time winner of Musica Jazz’s Best Italian Jazz Group of the Year.

With several critically-acclaimed albums under their belt, Doctor 3 is famed for their original jazzy interpretations and improvisations of Italian works and pop music that ranges from the Beatles to the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Domenico Modugno.

Their albums have also received numerous awards such as Best Jazz Album (in 1998, 1999 and 2001). The band received enthusiastic reactions throughout Europe, the US, China, Brazil and North Africa.

However, as often happens due to transitions being unavoidable and physiological, the band broke up in 2009.

This period, however, was not idle or fruitless as the artists benefitted from the separation to explore new ideas and different experiences.

In 2014, Danilo Rea (piano), Enzo Pietropaoli (bass) and Fabrizio Sferra (drums) decided to meet in order to continue their journey together, melding their creative influences with fresh enthusiasm and sharing their growth as individual performers during those years spent apart.

They have a very specific stylistic hallmark that tends to please audiences. For this concert they will combine music from Henry Mancini, Irving Berlin, Leonard Cohen and The Beatles among others – the perfect way to start the summer.

Doctor 3 – A Jazz Concert is being held at the Manoel Theatre on Thursday at 9pm. Tickets may be obtained at the ticket office, by phone on 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.