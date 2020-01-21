JCI Malta has officially introduced its new executive team and all activities, projects, workshops and competitions planned for this year at the JCI Malta 2020 calendar launch earlier this month.

Under this year’s theme ‘Leading Sustainable Growth’, the JCI Malta 2020 team has been working hard to put together a grand set of events and projects for all members.

The organisation strives to give its members, mainly young professionals and entrepreneurs, the opportunity to develop themselves as individuals, enhance their leadership skills and form part of its international network.

At the 2020 calendar launch event, attendees had the opportunity to learn more about JCI and its core activities. Around 40 events are planned for this year, ranging from business trainings, workshops and networking breakfasts, to social responsibility events such as tree growing, and trips to the European in Brussels.

Especially notable events include the launch of a National Debating League, the National Convention with trainings and a gala dinner, as well as international opportunities such as the European Conference in Dublin.

Around 40 events are planned this year

While the organisation appeals to young and upcoming professionals and entrepreneurs, it also has a long track record working together with all sectors of society, including businesses and institutions.

At the calendar launch event, JCI national president Markus Behmann also introduced corporate memberships.

“By becoming a corporate member of JCI Malta, local businesses can invest in personal growth and leadership skills development of their employees through international experiences and trainings,” he said.

JCI Malta emphasised that the organisation is seeking young and upcoming local professionals and entrepreneurs who are keen to share knowledge and enhance their personal skills.

From leadership training, community contribution abd business networking to international experience, joining JCI provides a unique opportunity for the development of one’s personality and opening new horizons.

Junior Chamber International (JCI), a top international network with a quarter of a million members in over 100 countries, focuses on four areas in particular: the individual, the community, the international dimension and business.

In Malta, members can choose between three chapters, namely the Wignacourt (social) chapter, the La Vallette (business) chapter and the Public Speaking and Debating chapter. For more information, visit www.jci.org.mt.