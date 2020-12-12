JCI Malta has announced its 10 Outstanding Young People (TOYP) for 2020 during a COVID-19-safe gala dinner held last Monday, December 7.

Almost every year, JCI Malta seeks to reward some of the most hard-working young people on the island; this with the hope that they serve as an inspiration to others to stand up and be active leaders of positive change.

The winners were chosen by an international panel of judges from different JCI countries.

In his speech during the ceremony, 2020 National President Markus Behmann said: “It’s a true honour for us to be able to hold this event during one of the toughest challenges that JCI Malta has had to face so far. Congratulations to all nominees and winners, you are true examples of what this organisation stands for: to empower young leaders to create positive change.”

Nicole Borg, who received the JCI Senatorship.

The TOYP winners were:

• Academic leadership/accomplishment award: Andre Xuereb;

• Business, economic and/or entrepreneurial accomplishments: Jon Grima;

• Contribution to children, world peace and/or human rights: Alexia Rossi;

• Cultural achievement: Alexander Vella Gregory;

• Humanitarian and/or voluntary leadership: Rafel Sammut;

• Medical innovation: Marc Anthony Azzopardi;

• Moral and/or environmental leadership: Melanie Zammit Burg;

• Journalistic accomplishment: Paul Caruana Galizia;

• Political, legal and/or governmental affairs: James Aaron Ellul;

• Scientific and/or technological development: Mary Grace Micallef.

This year, JCI Malta also wanted to honour its hard-working members, partners and projects with awards for their dedication towards helping the organisation stay alive. The winners of these awards were decided by JCI Malta members through a poll organised in the weeks prior to the awards ceremony.

Behmann said: “We wouldn’t be here today, without the hard work of our members and their projects, partners and contributors. It is a true honour to be able to give back a little token of appreciation for all those who have outstandingly contributed to the success of this organisation throughout this year.”

The JCI Malta Awards winners were:

• Best local community empowerment programme: Buy a Meal;

• Best local personal skill development programme: National Debating Competition;

• Best inter-organisational collaboration project: Buy a Meal;

• Most outstanding new member: Mel McElhatton;

• Most outstanding member: Nicole Borg;

• Most outstanding local organisation: JCI La Vallette;

• Most outstanding local president: Giselle Borg Olivier;

• Most outstanding national board member: Nicole Borg;

• Senator recognition award: Jonathan J. Borg;

• Most outstanding partner: JPA.

JCI Malta also gave an honorary award to Jonathan Chetcuti, founding partner of The Concept Stadium, who tragically lost his battle with cancer earlier this year. Collecting the award in his stead was his business partner Jonathan Dalli who greatly expressed his gratitude for this award and delivered a message from Chetcuti’s wife to the organisation.

During the event, JCI Malta also gave 2021 National President-elect Nicole Borg a JCI Senatorship. The JCI Senatorship is one of the highest honours that a JCI member can receive, granting a lifetime membership within the organisation. It recognises those members who have done outstanding work that is fundamental to the perseverance of the organisation.

In her brief speech after receiving this honour, Borg said: “I’m truly lost for words. Thank you for granting me with this senatorship, and my promise to you now is that I will not take it for granted. For all members and potential members, please feel free to reach out to me and I will be more than delighted to help support you in your JCI journey, so you too can get the most out of the development opportunities that it offers.”