Every year, on March 8, International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

On this occasion, JCI Malta is bringing together a panel of inspiring speakers for an online business breakfast that will tackle the topic of women in leadership positions, on Saturday, March 13. Women Leaders – Stepping into power and paving the way to C-level is dedicated to and run by women leaders featuring Juanita Brockdorff (KPMG), Liana Cremona (Recruitgiant), Anita Mirasole (FJVA), and Sarah Woods (SHE: Social Hub Entrepreneurs).

This panel of accomplished women will discuss how they did it, what advice they have for aspiring women CEOs and other leadership positions, what are the skills needed at C-Level, and how to develop those skills to give themselves the best possible chance? It will also explore the topic of quotas on boards for women. Delegates will have the opportunity to interact with the panel through a personalised Q&A.

The business breakfast is being held online via Zoom – however, all registered and paid-up participants will receive a gift delivered directly to their homes before the event.

For more details on this Women’s Day Business Breakfast and to reserve your place, go online to https://jci.org.mt/shop/women-leaders-stepping-into-power-paving-your-way-to-c-level/.