JCI Malta has partnered with German trainer Ivo Haase to deliver the internationally-recognised Management 3.0 Fundamentals Online Workshop. The workshop will be held online over four evenings from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on February 8, 10 and 12, with the final session being held on February 22.

The workshop contains the most valuable practices and modules related to Management 3.0 and remote leadership and is intended for anyone who wants to hone their management and leadership skills to be relevant to today’s working environment.

Management 3.0 is an updated look at management and leadership proficiency, updated to include remote working strategies.

The course takes into account different management and leadership styles, such as increasing motivation and engagement, how to work in and manage remote teams and the secret to giving successful feedback.

The workshop will have between six and 12 participants, and all attendees will receive a certificate of attendance of the Management 3.0 Fundamentals Online Workshop.

More information about Management 3.0 can be found on the website https://management30.com/.

To register for this course, visit the JCI Malta website https://jci.org.mt/shop/management-30-fundamentals-online-workshop. JCI Malta members benefit from a reduced price on the fee.