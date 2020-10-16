JCI (Junior Chamber International) Malta elected its 2021 board during its annual National Convention held on September 18 and 19 on the theme ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’. The convention was a hybrid event with all sessions live-streamed to delegates, with the speakers and some JCI Malta board members being present in the room.

Nathan Farrugia opened the event with a session on ‘The Future of Leadership: Creation & Transformation’, which looked at the emerging leadership skills needed to help society and economies thrive in the current scenario.

The second day of the convention kicked off with a session by Julian Azzopardi, CEO of UP Ltd, who trained delegates on how to lead with a F.I.R.E. mindset. Franco Aloisio, head of PR and strategic communications at JPA, then facilitated an information and training session that gave an introspective look on leadership with a focus on the importance of effective communication. Both UP Ltd and JPA are corporate sponsors of JCI Malta.

The afternoon sessions were JCI-focused with sessions by Jenni Ahlstedt, the international vice-president assigned to JCI Malta for 2020, and a session on event and project management by JCI Malta senator Annalisa Schembri.

The JCI Malta annual general meeting was integrated in the National Convention where the 2020 board members looked back at the work done throughout the year and presented the plans for 2021.

Elections for the 2021 board were held with 11 members taking on their roles for the upcoming year. These are Nicole Borg, presi­dent; Markus Behmann, immediate past president; Giselle Borg Olivier, deputy president; Fran Moisa, VP trainings and partnerships; Johann Agius, director for marketing and PR; Jolanta Szubert, director for memberships and growth; Clayton Axisa, local president, JCI La Vallette; Mel McElhatton, local president, JCI Wignacourt; Steph Dalli, local president, JCI public speaking and debating; Lara Attard, secretary general; and Francine Farrugia, treasurer.

Each national president chooses a theme to focus on during their year; JCI Malta’s theme for 2021 is #Leaders­ForChange.

Upcoming president Borg said: “In 2020 we have seen the world shift to a new kind of normal; life as we know it is no more and we have to adapt to a new way of living.

“Being a leadership organisation, JCI Malta in 2021 has identified the importance of leaders being open to change. Based on this, the theme #LeadersForChange was chosen in order to remind all members that we need to be as future-proof as possible if we are to come out of this rough spot stronger than ever before.”

JCI operates on a ‘one year to lead’ system so the 2021 team are gearing up to make their year a memorable and significant one, especially following a difficult 2020.

For more information on JCI Malta, visit www.jci.org.mt or follow the NGO on its social media channels.