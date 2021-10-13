JCI Malta held its annual general meeting (AGM) on October 9 at 230 Works in Mosta, where the JCI Malta board for 2021 presented the initiatives that were held throughout the year as from last January.

Among these initiatives were national-level events such as the SeedGreen accelerator/validator programme organised in conjunction with the Ministry for the Environment and with the support of Malta Enterprise, the Enterprising Europe webinars and the You Ask, MEPs Answer online sessions that were organised alongside the European Liaison Office.

Several events were also held at organisation level such as the JCI RISE Together Programme that received international acclamation among JCI organisations worldwide, the social events that happened both online and eventually offline, and flagship programmes like the Leaders of Tomorrow coaching programme, delivered by JCI Malta partners, UP Performance Coaching.

“The year 2021, just like 2020, has not been an easy one to manoeuvre. With the pandemic still very much a reality, the team came together to ensure to keep all our members engaged and excited to be part of such a wonderful organisation,” Nicole Borg, JCI Malta’s national president for 2021, said.

“If there’s one change that I am truly proud of, it would have to be seeing our members believing in themselves more and more and stepping up to lead their own projects. 2021 was the year we ensured our members knew they had an opportunity to grow and pushed them to grab it by the horns and become better leaders.”

JCI Malta’s way forward into 2022 was also presented by president-elect Giselle Borg Olivier, who delivered her plans for JCI Malta for the upcoming year, building on the good work done throughout the previous years and sharing her vision for 2022 with the theme of ‘Reconnecting Leaders’.

“The world is still recoiling from COVID-19, one of the most impactful experiences worldwide since World War II, and the pandemic is not over yet, so the theme is based on the need for past and present leaders to come together and find common ground to rebuild communities and relationships,” Borg Olivier explained.

“This is necessary on an international and national level, but also on an organisational level, and this is where JCI Malta invites people interested in leadership opportunities to join and connect with like-minded people."

The JCI Malta AGM also saw the elections of the incoming board for 2022.

The following candidates were elected: national president – Giselle Borg Olivier; deputy national president and vice president international – Mel McElhatton; JCI La Valette local president – Matthew Caruana; JCI Wignacourt local president – Alex Palos; JCI de Rohan local president – Johann Agius; director of marketing – Fran Stivala; director of training – Steph Dalli; and vice president of membership – Florence Vermeiren.

Melanie McElhatton and Giovanni Chieppa were appointed as secretary general and treasurer, respectively.

Nicole Borg, 2021 national president, automatically takes on the role of ‘immediate past president’, serving as an adviser to the board throughout the year.

The newly-elected board becomes effective as from January 1, 2022, until December 31, 2022, based on JCI’s ‘one year to lead’ decree.

More information on JCI Malta can be found on www.jci.org.mt and on their social media channels.