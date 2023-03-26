JCI Malta is holding its next conference with the theme ‘Dare to Lead: The Road to Sustainable Leadership’ at The Notch (Urban Valley), San Ġwann, on April 1, from 9am to 4.30pm.

The conference promises to be an exciting opportunity for networking, learning and having fun together. It will feature keynote speeches and training sessions led by local and international trainers and speakers. Participants can expect to gain valuable insights into leadership, sustainability and inclusivity.

“We are excited to welcome our members and non-members to this year’s conference,” JCI Malta’s interim president, Florence Vermeiren, said.

“We have lined up an impressive list of speakers and trainers who will share their knowledge and expertise in the areas of leadership, sustainability and inclusivity. We believe that this convention will inspire our participants to become better leaders and take action towards creating a more sustainable future.”

The JCI Malta conference offers various ticket options to accommodate everyone’s needs. The early bird ticket costs €20 and is limited to only 20 tickets. Members can purchase tickets at €30, while non-members pay €35. The ticket price includes access to keynote speeches and workshops, two coffee breaks, lunch and water throughout the day. Business networking opportunities are also available.

Delegates will also have the option to be present for the Public Speaking Competition that will take place after the conference. Those wishing to participate are asked to register online via the JCI Malta website.

For more information, visit www.jci.org.mt.

JCI Malta is supported by its corporate partners Content for Success, JA Malta, JPA, UP Your Level Performance Coaching, Veonio, Zaar and Zampa Debattista.