The topic of politics is always a popular, and sometimes heated, one in Malta. However, are we able to handle a proper discussion about the problems with politics?

JCI Malta is launching a series of events under the title, Change Politics, aimed at having healthy, engaging and honest discussions about politics, with the viewpoint that change is possible.

The first event, “Problems with Politics: The Voter's Perspective”, will have political journalist Chiara Milani as the keynote speaker, followed by a panel discussion comprising Dr Marthese Debono, CEO of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry; activist Andre Callus from Moviment Graffitti; and journalist Mark Laurence Zammit, who will be discussing their point of view and experiences as a person who was involved in politics but not necessarily as a politician.

JCI Malta National president, Nicole Borg, explained why she believes that events like this are important. “With this project, we want to raise awareness about the importance of not simply voting at elections but doing so in an educated manner. We also want to offer a space where people can come together and have a fruitful discussion no matter what their views are. Together we want to identify how we can change Malta for the better, and this can only be done when we work together instead of standing on different sides of the fence.

”The public is encouraged to attend and participate in a healthy discussion about the current state of the political situation in Malta and the role of the voter.

The event will be held on Thursday, September 2 at Business Labs, Birkirkara Bypass, Birkirkara. The doors open at 19:00 to start at 19:20.

Refreshments will be served. All attendees must have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.

Register online to attend at https://jci.org.mt/shop/the-voters-perspective/.